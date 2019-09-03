Gene Moore, a Korean War veteran who served as a U.S. Army engineer, hits the ball during batting practice at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Paris on Friday. The veterans were preparing for a baseball program with students at nearby Paris Elementary School on High Street. The children are the runners and fielders and the veterans take turns as batters. The program, which relies on volunteers, is popular with the residents and one way in which the veterans’ home administration is strengthening community ties. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Former U.S. Marine John Van Dorn, who served during the Vietnam War, jokes with Bradford Peck, administrator of the Maine Veterans’ Home on High Street in Paris, before Van Dorn takes batting practice Friday for a game with students at nearby Paris Elementary School. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Felix Ricci, a World War II veteran residing at the Maine Veterans’ Home on High Street in Paris, takes batting practice Friday morning at the home. The veterans were preparing for a baseball program with students at nearby Paris Elementary School. The children are runners and fielders and the veterans are batters. The program, which relies on volunteers, is popular with veterans and one way in which the veterans’ home administration is strengthening community ties. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo