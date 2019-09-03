PARIS — A Hebron man will serve nine months in jail for shooting a woman on her land in a hunting accident in 2017.

Robert Trundy, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Oxford County Superior Court to manslaughter. He was sentenced to seven years in jail with all but nine months suspended and four years of probation in the death of Karen Wrentzel, who was killed on her property in Hebron on Oct. 28, 2017.

Trundy was also charged with failing to provide aid to a person and report a hunting accident, which is punishable by up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. Under the conditions of the plea deal, that charge was dropped and Trundy pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter.

Wrentzel, 34, died on her property along Greenwood Mountain Road at about 10:30 a.m. when she was shot by Trundy on opening day of deer hunting season.

According to a police affidavit filed by Maine Warden Anthony Gray, Trundy said he could see what he thought was the “ass of a deer with a tail, skinny legs and a possible glimpse of what he thought could have been part of a head or antler of a deer.”

According to previous reporting, Trundy shot a Browning semi-automatic, .30-06-caliber rifle with no scope. Trundy’s target screamed when he shot. The hunter thought to himself, “‘Deer don’t do that,’” according to the warden’s affidavit.

After Trundy had walked about three-quarters of the way to Wrentzel, he saw a rake leaning against a rock. “It was at that point he thought that he had shot someone,” Gray wrote.

Trundy couldn’t bring himself to walk the rest of the distance to Wrentzel, he told Gray.

“Honestly, I couldn’t go down there,” he told Gray. “If I don’t see it, it’s out of my mind.”

Trundy phoned his father, who was hunting in the area, to say he thought he had just shot someone.

Ralph Trundy told a warden he instructed his son to “go look” at his target, because “if it was a person, he had to call 911.” Ralph Trundy walked to where his son had seen the rake and discovered Wrentzel’s unresponsive body. He told Robert to call 911.

Rolling Wrentzel’s body over, Ralph Trundy said he could see a wound on her hip and tried to stop the bleeding. He attempted CPR.

According to Maine law, “a hunter may not shoot at a target without, at that point in time, being certain that it is the wild animal … sought.”

A manslaughter charge is brought against a person when he or she acts recklessly, or with criminal negligence, to cause the death of another human being. The felony crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Wrentzel’s family said she was digging for gemstones when she was shot.

Trundy had no prior criminal record.

