The Meadows

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Ladies League Scramble results: 1. Lin Mathieu/Deb Charest/Chris Sirois/Anita Morin 40 1. Camilla Coombs/Connie Doboga/Jolene Girouard/Louise Cote 40 3. Pat

Carr/Kim Coombs/Martha Cielinski/Nancy Dube 42; Pin: No. 15 — Phoebe Lowell/Jackie Gardner/Pauline Blais/Barbara Odiorne 4’2″; 50/50 — Louise Cote.

Poland Spring

Tuesday, Aug. 27 Ladies Twilight League scramble results: 1. Jaime Michaud/Jessica Ouellette/Arenda Chamberlain/Cindy Hotham 37 2. Nancy Richard/Mona Leavitt/Margie Bickford 38 2. Maureen heath/Karen Nichols 38 4. Sonja Theriault/Ann Martel/Alicia Laroche/Brokke Grygiel 39 5. Jen Banker/Angie Ray/Sue Hatch/Gail Charpentier 40 5. Brenda Michelson/Terri Girouard/Carlene Fassett 40 7. Peggy White/Diane Nadeau/Sue Peters/Charlotte 41 7. Yvette Washburn/Dot Meagher/Gail Croteau/Ruth Briggs 41 9. Sue Provost/Sue Reny/Anne printup/Roxy Dionne 42 10. Pat Maines/Jane Stone/Georgia Pratt 44 11. Mel Gordon/Sarah Marcotte 47 12. Pauline Winterbottom/Mona Bergeron/Pam Larose/Maureen Campbell 48; Pin: No. 6 — Jessica Ouellette; 50/50 — Sonja Theriault.

Springbrook

Sunday, Sept. 1 member team points results: Net — 1. Rick St.Laurent/Rick Shea +17 2. Patti Ayotte/Ashley Golden +16 3. Dave Cowan/Dan Dodge +15 4. Carmen Cohen/Sid Cohen +14 4. George Hopkins/J. Levasseur +13; Pins: No. 2 — Joe Mertzel 9’10” No. 8 — Claire Carpentier 5’7″ No. 13 — Keith Ross 5’2″ No. 15 — Dave St Andre 9’1/2″; Skins: Gross — J.Levasseur/G.Hopkins No. 2 and No. 17, R.Provencher/L.Maurice No. 6, B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 8, D.Kus/R.Maloney No. 10, J.Pietroski/J.Mertzel No. 11, P.Ayotte/A.Golden No. 15; Net — J.Levasseur/G.Hopkins No. 2 and No. 17, B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 8, D.Kus/R.Maloney No. 10, A.Burke/R.Fletcher No. 14, R.StLaurent/R.Shea No. 16.

Sat. Aug, 31 blind draw results: Gross — Joe Mertzel/Bud Murphy 71; Net — 1. Bong Adil/Josh Murphy 57 2. Tim Mynahan/Dick Metivier; Skins: Gross — Dan Parent No. 5 and No. 18, Ray Roy No. 7, Dick Therrien No. 9, Bill Crane No. 10, Bong Adil No. 12, J Levasseur No. 14, Joe Mertzel No. 16; Net — Dan Parent No. 5, No. 8 and No. 18, Bud Murphy No. 6, Ray Roy No. 7, Dick Therrien No. 9, Bill Crane No. 10, Bong Adil No. 12, J Levasseur No. 14, Joe Mertzel No. 16.

2019 Springbrook President’s Cup results: Men — 1. Keith Ross 2. Mike Mansir; Senior — 1. Jim Murphy 2. Rick Shea; Women — 1. Claire Carpentier 2. Rita Howard 2. Rachel Newman.

Turner Highlands

Senior League results: 1. Tim Doyle/John Richey +8 2. Bob Spencer/Duane Nichols +9 3. Ken Maxim/Wayne Sherman +14 4. Rick Carlton/Norm St. Pierre +19; Pin: No. 4 — Wayne Sherman 4’11” No. 17 (second shot) — Wayne Sherman 7’7″.

Couples League results: Gross — 1. Paul Soracco/Kelly Soracco 1. Chuck Sarch/Joyce Sarchi; Net — 1. Stan Timberlake/Ricky Christenson 1. Tom Mawhinney/Marie Wade; Pins: No. 10 — Russell Lalemand 7′ No. 15 — Paul Soracco 3’4″.

