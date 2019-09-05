The Maine Table Tennis League will officially begin it’s 24th season Monday Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Entrance is at the rear of the building near the ball field.

Dues are $40 for adults and $30 for players 12-and-under and are due at the time of registration. The season runs from September thru May. Everyone is invited to join, regardless of playing ability. The league has various levels of competition. Practice times are available throughout the year.

League play is on Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Practice times are Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Twelve professional tables are available for play. The league supplies balls for play as well as a robot for members to practice on their own if they so desire.

For those needing paddles or supplies, the league has them available at reduced prices.

Members of the League include the state of Maine, male and female champions.

The Maine Table Tennis League is the only table tennis league or club of its kind in the state. It is sanctioned by the United States of America Table Tennis to hold tournaments. The league boasts the only certified USATT referee in Maine, who is also Vice President of the League.

Players are asked to change sneakers before playing, which means they should carry an extra pair of footwear to change into. This alleviates damage to the Armory’s painted floor and prevents tracking in grime, dirt and sand.

For more information go to: www.mainetabletennisleague.com..or call Guy Boisse at 754-5379

