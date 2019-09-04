100 years ago: 1919

The girls who live at the YWCA will give an “Amateur Show” at the Pine Street residence at 7:30 tonight. No admission will be charged. An informal good time with plenty of music will be enjoyed after the show. This is more or less of an informal and impromptu affair and promises to offer all the general amusement for that reason. For that reason, the girls are extending a general invitation to all who wish to come.

50 years ago: 1969

The Auburn Highway Department was called out late on Sunday night when a huge tree limb came down on a three-family house at 58-60 Summer St. The large limb came down slowly to rest against the building and it appeared that there would be only slight damage to the roof of the structure.

25 years ago: 1994

A fall art festival will be held Sept. 10 to benefit Androscoggin Habitat for Humanity’s house-building projects in this area. Young and old are invited to view the work of Maine artists from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the garden of Schooner Estates, a retirement complex located off Center Street on Stetson Road. The festival will kick off Habitat’s 1994-95 building program, as volunteers prepared to put up a new house in New Gloucester on land donated by Fleet Bank.

