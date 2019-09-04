LEWISTON – Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Rene G. Lavoie, 94, a priest of the Diocese of Portland, who was welcomed by the Lord to his eternal reward on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion with his caregivers by his side.

Mr. and Mrs. Martial J. Lavoie welcomed Rene into this world on April 4, 1925 in Lewiston. After graduating from Holy Cross School, he earned his college degree at St. Charles Seminary in St. Hyacinth. He then complete his studies in philosophy and theology at St. Paul Seminary University in Ottawa, Ontario, in Canada. He was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend Daniel J. Feeney, the Eighth Bishop of Portland, on May 19, 1951, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

During his years of full-time active ministry, Fr. Lavoie served in the following assignments: Sacred Heart Parish, Yarmouth – Assistant Pastor (Parochial Vicar) (Summer 1951) Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Presque Isle – Assistant Pastor (1951-1956) St. Michael’s Parish, South Berwick – Assistant Pastor (1956-1966) St. Hyacinth Parish, Westbrook – Assistant Pastor (1966-1967)

St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls – Pastor (1967-1972) St. Martin of Tours Parish, Millinocket – Pastor (1972-1975) Holy Family Parish, Lisbon Falls – Pastor (1975-1985) Served for a period of time as Temporary Administrator of SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish, Lisbon Falls (starting in 1976) St. Louis Parish, Auburn – Pastor (1985- 1994, at which time he retired, but continue to provide priestly ministry in many parishes for several years). In addition to his parochial assignments, Fr. Lavoie was appointed to serve in the following capacities:

Extraordinary Confessor for the Sisters at Good Shepherd Convent, North Caribou (1952-1955) Ordinary Confessor for the Sisters at Holy Rosary Convent, Caribou (1952-1955) Ordinary Confession for the Sisters of Mercy at St. Joseph’s College (1966) Chaplain for Knights of Columbus St. Martin of Tours Council #680, Millinocket (1973) Lisbon Falls Council #2358, Lisbon Falls (1977) Vicar Forane

Northern Penobscot Deanery (1975-1976) Sagadahoc-Lincoln Deanery (to complete the term of his predecessor 1982; re-appointed 1982-1985) Androscoggin Deanery (1988-1991)

In a letter acknowledging Fr. Lavoie’s 40th jubilee, Bishop Proulx wrote: “Since that day [of your ordination] you have served the Church in Maine with loyalty and generosity in parishes from Presque Isle to South Berwick. Your love for the Word of God and your manifold talents have been dedicated to building up and strengthening the faiths of the parishioners entrusted to your care. You have always shown great concern for the beauty and cleanliness of God’s house and have been a wise and prudent steward of the resources and assets of the parishes you served.”

He is survived by nieces, Claudette Therriault, Constance Martel; nephews, Gerard Lavoie and Rene Cloutier, brother priests extended family and friends. He was predecased by his parents, Martial and Isabelle Parent Lavoie, his brother, Roger Lavoie, his sisters, Priscilla Poulin and Rita Cloutier.

May Fr. Lavoie’s soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

A Reception of the Body, Morning Prayer and visitation will be held Friday Sept. 6m at 9 a.m., Holy Cross Church 1080 Lisbon St. Lewiston followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by the Most Rev. Robert Deeley J.C.D . Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Online condolences at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Arrangements under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes of Lewiston – Auburn 207 784-4584

Donations may be made in Fr. Lavoie’s memory to

St. Dominic’s Academy

121 Gracelawn Road

Auburn, ME 04210

