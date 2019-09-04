AUBURN – John M. Waters, 68, of Auburn, died Aug. 25, 2019 in Lewiston. He was born in Portland on Sept. 14, 1950, the son of Michael J. and Christina (Ward) Waters and was educated in local schools. John had been employed as an arborist for the City of Portland and later at the University of Southern Maine, Gorham for several years.

He is survived by his significant other, Teana Hanks of Auburn; one son, Ian Waters of Norwalk, Conn..; one daughter, Jahnna Steindl of Portland, and sister, Maureen Donahue of Chadds Ford, Pa.; and several grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Waters and Roger J. Waters, and one sister, Margaret F. Waters.

Funeral services will be held at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Avenue, Auburn, on Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

