LEWISTON — State and Lewiston police are seeking help from the public in locating a local man missing for over a week.
Stephen Brown, 53, was last seen on Aug. 26, according to a press release by Maine State Police.
Brown, who lives at 96 Winter St., is 5 feet, nine inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lewiston Police Department at 784-6421.
