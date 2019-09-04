NEW GLOUCESTER — Former employee Steve Archibald has rejoined OTLECO in New Gloucester as a senior voice engineer.
In his nine years with OTELCO, Archibald has worked in a variety of positions, including as a CLEC technician, HPBX specialist, and in the network engineering department.
He has served in the Maine Air National Guard for 13 years and is a resident of Windham.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Tanja Hollander: Protect safe, legal abortion
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls ordinances on officials’ responsibilities tabled
-
Opinion
Terry Hansen: Work together to protect the Amazon
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Comey’s actions now being revealed
-
Opinion
Marc Jalbert: Qualifies for immediate dismissal