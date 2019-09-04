NEW GLOUCESTER — Former employee Steve Archibald has rejoined OTLECO in New Gloucester as a senior voice engineer.

In his nine years with OTELCO, Archibald has worked in a variety of positions, including as a CLEC technician, HPBX specialist, and in the network engineering department.

He has served in the Maine Air National Guard for 13 years and is a resident of Windham.

