Councilors in Worcester, Massachusetts, have instructed city officials to begin wooing the Red Claws basketball team from Portland.

City Manager Edward Augustus was instructed by a vote of city councilors Tuesday night to contact representatives of the Red Claws, a Boston Celtics affiliate, about bringing the team to Worcester, according to a video recording of the Worcester City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

“I just want to extend that olive branch if there’s ever any potential down the road,” said Councilor Sean Rose at the council meeting, calling Worcester one of the best sports cities in New England.

The Red Claws have a five-year lease with the city to play at the Portland Expo through the 2024 season, with the option of a five-year extension. In July, the Boston Celtics announced that they reached an agreement to purchase the Red Claws, reflecting a trend that has seen NBA teams buy their minor league affiliates.

This story will be updated.

