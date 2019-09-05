GRAY — There will be a public baked bean and casserole supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, hosted by American Legion Auxillary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.
—
GREENWOOD — A supper/dance will take place at American Legion Post 68, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, sponsored by the Auxiliary. Doors will open 4 p.m. with supper at 5 p.m., followed by a dance.
Supper is $8; under 12, $5; dance, $5. The menu includes pork loin, mashed potato, vegetable and pies. Music will be offered by Shadagee.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Tanja Hollander: Protect safe, legal abortion
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls ordinances on officials’ responsibilities tabled
-
Opinion
Terry Hansen: Work together to protect the Amazon
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Comey’s actions now being revealed
-
Opinion
Marc Jalbert: Qualifies for immediate dismissal