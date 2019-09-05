GRAY — There will be a public baked bean and casserole supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, hosted by American Legion Auxillary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

—

GREENWOOD — A supper/dance will take place at American Legion Post 68, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, sponsored by the Auxiliary. Doors will open 4 p.m. with supper at 5 p.m., followed by a dance.

Supper is $8; under 12, $5; dance, $5. The menu includes pork loin, mashed potato, vegetable and pies. Music will be offered by Shadagee.

