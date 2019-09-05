GRAY — There will be a public baked bean and casserole supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, hosted by American Legion Auxillary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

GREENWOOD — A supper/dance will take place at American Legion Post 68, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, sponsored by the Auxiliary.  Doors will open 4 p.m. with supper at 5 p.m., followed by a dance.

Supper is $8; under 12, $5; dance, $5. The menu includes pork loin, mashed potato, vegetable and pies. Music will be offered by Shadagee.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
benefit, fundraiser, meals, public supper
Related Stories
Latest Articles