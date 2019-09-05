1. Thornton Academy

Defending champs graduated a lot of talent, especially on defense, but coach Kevin Kezal always has the next man up ready.

2. Scarborough

Any high school football junkie would be missing out if they don’t go out of their way to watch Jarrett Flaker in action.

3. Bonny Eagle

Scots took some lumps, relatively speaking, last year. They will do a lot more inflicting this year.

4. Marshwood

Some would suggest fullbacks are a dying breed in high school football. Hawks senior Justin Bryant would beg to differ.

5. Oxford Hills

Vikings offense could be a work in progress for a few weeks. The defense should be good enough to pick up the slack.

6. Falmouth/Greely

Former rivals combining to form the favorite in Class B North.

7. Brunswick

With a reconstructed line, it may take some time for the Dragons’ ground-and-pound to run on all cylinders. But any offense with a healthy Owen Richardson running the ball already has plenty of horse power.

8. Leavitt

Hornets are the favorites in Class C with 17 returning starters and depth that will make some Class A schools jealous.

9. Wells

Holders of the state’s longest winning streak (28) and state championship streak (three), the Warriors graduated Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Tyler Bridge, moved up a class and are still considered a team to beat.

10. Portland

Yeah, they shouldn’t be in Class B. But with Scarborough, Biddeford, Marshwood and Kennebunk on their September slate, one can’t accuse the Bulldogs of having a cupcake schedule.

