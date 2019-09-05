BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) announces its September calendar. Two free, informative talks with local naturalists at Hacker’s Hill Preserve, and their biggest fundraiser of the year- the Loon Echo Trek.

Saturday, September 7th, 9 AM to Noon | Hacker’s Hill Preserve – Dick Anderson, former Director of the Maine Audubon, brings his enthusiasm for the southern hawk migration back to Hacker’s Hill in Casco. Bring your comfy chair, binoculars, water and snacks and stay for as long as you want. In the past, many species of hawks have been observed along with bald eagles and osprey. Please park in the “Event Parking” area to the right of the summit.

Saturday, September 14th | Pleasant Mountain– Hike or Run from Denmark to Bridgton over Pleasant Mountain, Southern Maine’s tallest mountain, at the 19th annual Loon Echo Trek! A 10k (6 mile) course starts with a shuttle bus ride from Shawnee Peak Ski Area to the trailhead for the Southwest Ridge Trail in Denmark. The route crosses over the entire ridge of Pleasant Mountain, passing three rest stops and finishes at the base of Shawnee Peak Ski Area. At the end of your trek you will be greeted with the food, beer, a t-shirt, and a chance for some great prizes— all included as part of the entry fee! All proceeds from the Trek support Loon Echo Land Trust’s conservation work in the Lake Region. Generously supported by Norway Savings Bank and Shawnee Peak. More information at www.loonecholandtrust.org

Wednesday, September 18th, 5 PM to 7 PM | Hacker’s Hill Preserve– Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney will guide participants way back in time – geological time! The land between the west shore of Sebago Lake and the White Mountains offers an interesting story of ancient ocean shorelines, glaciers and multiple ice ages. Come spend an evening on Hacker’s Hill and learn about the earth beneath your feet.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit www.loonecholandtrust.org/events or call 207-647-4352.

Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) is a member supported, non-profit land trust that works to protect the natural resources of the northern Sebago Lake region for future generations. Loon Echo conserves over 6,700 acres of land and manages 31 miles of hiking and biking trails in the towns of Bridgton, Casco, Denmark, Harrison, Naples, Raymond and Sebago. To learn more about Loon Echo Land Trust visit www.lelt.org or call 207-647-4352.

