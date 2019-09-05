MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council has tabled action on four ordinances detailing the responsibilities of elected and appointed officials and committee members.

Councilor Wayne Hackett moved Tuesday night to table the ordinances — submitted by Town Manager Zakk Maher — until the Maine Municipal Association offers a legal opinion.

The ordinances deal with conflict of interest, transparency, expectations of town councilors and the performance and rights of the town manager.

The ordinances are subject to state statutes, the town charter, the Town Council rules of order and the town manager’s employment contract.

Councilor Nick Konstantoulakis seconded Hackett’s motion to table and no further dialogue transpired despite several calls for discussion from among the nearly 100 residents who attended the meeting.

Mark Elliott, who led a petition drive to recall four councilors: Chairwoman Cathy Fifield, Hackett, Konstantoulakis and John Emery, remarked afterward that action on the ordinances had been “conveniently tabled until after the recall vote.”

The councilors named in the recall vote were responsible for firing Maher, then placing him on administrative leave in June. They later rescinded the suspension and Maher returned to the job in August.

Interim Town Clerk Julie Ward said Wednesday that absentee ballots for the recall election would be ready by Thursday. The election will be held Sept. 24 at the Municipal Building.

At least 385 voters must participate in the recall election to validate it.

The Town Council on Tuesday also tabled discussion on an ordinance to investigate the Code Enforcement Office.

“The Council has received formal and detailed complaints regarding the codes office,” according to Maher.

Hackett said it may be beneficial for the council and the Planning Board to meet in a workshop setting first and discuss the issues before an ordinance is drawn up.

The workshop will be open to the public, with the date to be determined.

In other business Tuesday, the council accepted an offer from The Rock Foundation, a real estate brokerage firm based in Corinth, to sell the former medical building at 22 Pleasant St. The company recently established an office in Mechanic Falls. A representative said they would advertise it for $600,000.

Town officials had had ideas of turning the former medical building into a new home for the municipal offices, but a building study determined the structure was incapable of housing all municipal facilities.

