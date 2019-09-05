AUBURN — The National Federation of the Blind of Maine will hold its annual convention on September 21, at The Village Inn, 165 High Street, Auburn. Registration opens at 8 a.m., Convention begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., with an hour lunch break. Cost for attendance is $25 and does NOT include lunch. Dues is $5 for all members.

We will discuss Fundraising for the year to support our members going to the national NFB Convention.

There will be Government Officials and speakers who deal with Blind issues. The NFB speaker will give an inspirational lecture on the future of the NFB. This is a great time to meet face to face with the other members of the NFB. The Village Inn will offer items from the main menu, paid by the member. Door prizes and a 50/50 will be offered.

For information, call Faith Armstrong at 330-4780

