SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, September 5 – School made Lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk.

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk.

Monday, September 9 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baked scoops with salsa cup, seasoned corn, applesauce and milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain ring, fruit choices and milk.

Tuesday, September 10 – Oriental brown rice topped with teriyaki dippers or turkey and cheese sandwich, Asian broccoli and carrots, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookies and milk.

Breakfast: Pancakes and applesauce cup and milk.

Wednesday, September 11 – Personal pizza, Caesar salad or uncrustable sandwich with cheese stick, baby carrots, berries with yogurt and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast round with apple and milk.

Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick or ham and cheese sandwich, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast slider, strawberries and milk.

Friday, September 13 – Italian sandwich or Quick Pic with bagel, yogurt and cheese stick, cucumber slices, goldfish crackers, grapes and milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and milk.

SAD 44 Secondary

Thursday, September 5 – Cold sandwiches, pizza bar, cinnamon apple slices and milk.

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese, cinnamon roll, triple decker cucumbers, 4 bean salad, mixed fruit and milk.

Monday, September 9 – Popcorn chicken or tenders, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, broccoli, Pepperidge Farm cracker, Maine apple and milk.

Tuesday, September 10 – Cold sandwich choices, sweet potato fries, crunchy slaw, fresh peach and milk.

Wednesday, September 11 – Pizza bar, Caesar salad, baby carrots, berries with yogurt, and milk.

Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk.

Friday, September 13 – Cook’s choices, bean salad, potato fries, grapes and milk.

Available daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices.

