SAD 44 Elementary
Thursday, September 5  – School made Lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk.
Friday, September 6  – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk.
Monday, September 9 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baked scoops with salsa cup, seasoned corn, applesauce and milk.
Breakfast: Whole grain ring, fruit choices and milk.
Tuesday, September 10 – Oriental brown rice topped with teriyaki dippers or turkey and cheese sandwich, Asian broccoli and carrots, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookies and milk.
Breakfast: Pancakes and applesauce cup and milk.
Wednesday, September 11  – Personal pizza, Caesar salad or uncrustable sandwich with cheese stick, baby carrots, berries with yogurt and milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast round with apple and milk.
Thursday, September 12  – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick or ham and cheese sandwich, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast slider, strawberries and milk.
Friday, September 13  – Italian sandwich or Quick Pic with bagel, yogurt and cheese stick, cucumber slices, goldfish crackers, grapes and milk.
Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and milk.

SAD 44 Secondary
Thursday, September 5  – Cold sandwiches, pizza bar, cinnamon apple slices and milk.
Friday, September 6  – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese, cinnamon roll, triple decker cucumbers, 4 bean salad, mixed fruit and milk.
Monday, September 9 – Popcorn chicken or tenders, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, broccoli, Pepperidge Farm cracker, Maine apple and milk.
Tuesday, September 10 – Cold sandwich choices, sweet potato fries, crunchy slaw, fresh peach and milk.
Wednesday, September 11  – Pizza bar, Caesar salad, baby carrots, berries with yogurt, and milk.
Thursday, September 12  – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk.
Friday, September 13  – Cook’s choices, bean salad, potato fries, grapes and milk.
Available daily:  Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles