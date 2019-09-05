NORWAY — “It was about 23 years ago that a friend let me borrow a bow,” said 2019 International Bowhunting Organization World Champion, Senior Hunter Class, Jon Thompson of Norway. “I was only going to use it to go hunting but I liked it so much that I went overboard.”

The rest, as they say, is history. And, Thompson’s history is one filled with friendship, love, challenge and loss.

Thompson bought a bow and, after hunting that first year, began shooting it at a range in Buckfield. That is where he met Roger Thibault, a well-known and respected member of the bowhunting community.

“Roger must have seen something in me,” said Thompson. “He took me under his wing and spent a lot of time coaching me.”

It wasn’t long before Thompson started competing in tournaments. “Roger made me step out of my comfort zone and made me a better shooter,” Thompson said. “He was actually quite proud when I started beating him.”

Eventually, Thompson’s passion for the sport led him to a pro-staffer position with Hoyt Archery, Inc. As prostaff, Thompson would attend special sales to answer questions about Hoyt products. It was at such a sale in 2015 that Thompson met the woman who would become his wife.

“I had a Hoyt bow, it was instant love for him,” joked Angie Thompson.

“I like to say I met her at a spring sale at L.L. Cote and I brought her home with me,” Jon Thompson added.

Under Jon’s guidance, Angie began bowhunting that fall. She also started shooting in archery competitions.

“We shoot 3D animal targets outdoors in the warmer months and spots, or targets, indoors in the colder months,” she said.

The Thompsons are members of International Bowhunters Organization. In fact, Jon is the Maine representative for IBO, a group whose purpose is “to promote, encourage and foster the sport of bowhunting; further bowhunter education; act as a political coordinator and liaison for the protection and advancement of bowhunting; function as a clearinghouse for essential bowhunter information; and adhere to the basic idea of the unification of bowhunters.”

Related Sign up to get Advertiser Democrat news in your inbox

IBO organizes a series of sanctioned tournaments across the globe, including the National Triple Crown and the IBO World Championship. Most weekends, the Thompsons are are the road attending competitions either in Maine or across the country.

They were set to go to the 2016 World Championships when the first of a seemingly relentless string of tragedies struck. Just one week before the competition, Jon suffered subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of stroke caused by bleeding around the brain. Jon spent 9 days in ICU and six months out of commission.

“During his recovery, he couldn’t even pick up his bow,” Angie said. “He missed most of the winter indoor season but was intent on getting back to shooting.”

Jon was back at the range by February 2017. With determination, he started practicing and competing. Once again, he earned a place at that year’s World Championship. But, just before the competition, Jon learned he needed surgery to repair his rotator cuff.

His doctor was on board with putting the surgery off until after the competition. Two days after he placed 17th in his class, Jon had surgery which, once again put him out of commission.

He was still recovering when the indoor shooting season rolled around in November. Jon went with his wife to ranges and watched her shoot, but he was frustrated.

“With my love of shooting, I couldn’t sit back and just watch her shoot,” said Jon.

Jon once again resolved to get back into the game. He learned to shoot with one arm and used a mouth tab to pull back the bowstring. That winter, he won his class in the indoor shooting competition.

His momentum continued and he placed 18th in the Senior Hunter Class at the World Championships in the summer of 2018.

Then, last fall, Jon suddenly lost his mentor and friend. “Roger was 72 but was in better shape than most of us,” Jon said. “He rode his bike 90 miles that day. He went home, fell asleep in his chair and died. ”

Related Sign up to get Advertiser Democrat news in your inbox

“Jon was devastated but, after losing Roger, he was determined there would be no stopping him,” said Angie.

Jon competed in all three legs of the 2019 Triple Crown, held in Pipestem, West Virginia in May; Bloomington, Indiana in June; and Franklin Pennsylvania in July. He finished 8th overall in the nation. He had earned another chance to compete in the World Championship, which was held Aug. 8-11 in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

“Shooters come from everywhere to compete,” Angie said. “Some international competitors traveled for five days to get there.”

With 67 shooters in his class, Jon faced stiff competition. He knew he had to be on his game.

The competition consists of five different courses, each with 10 targets. Depending on where the arrow hits a target, a shooter can earn a score of 11, 10, 8 or 5 for each shot. The aim is to hit center target, worth 11 points.

The most points that can be earned in the competition is 550. Jon started his final course with 410 points. He had hit center target 18 times during the first four courses.

“I was the first one up to shoot on the final day,” Jon said. He scored an 8 on his first shot, which was not at all where he wanted to be.

His second shot hit the center target. So did six of the next seven shots.

“He was on fire,” said Angie. “Everyone knew Roger was there with him. No one could touch him.”

Jon took some time before making his final shot. He paced, deep in thought. “Everyone was quite. Everyone left me alone. They knew I was talking to Roger,” he said.

Jon’s final shot hit the center, giving him an overall score of 516 and putting him in the top spot for his class.

“It was pretty emotional when I heard them say, ‘Meet your 2019 IBO champion.’,” said Angie. “He is well-loved and admired in the sport. He is a mentor to many and his peers look up to him.”

To sweeten Jon’s win, Angie placed 6th in her class.

So, what does a champion do when the season is over?

“Hunting season is coming up,” said Jon. “Then I have a title to defend.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: