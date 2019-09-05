PARIS — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County, Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation will host a workshop; “Succeeding with Pollinator Plantings: the Bees, the Bugs and the Basics,” Friday September 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Hooker Family Farm, 195 Pleasant St., Oxford.

Learn about the pollinators and beneficial insects helping to make our food systems work. Eric Venturini of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation will cover the basics of who is who in the pollinator world, why we should care, and the status of these insects. Participants will learn about basic management strategies from the easy to the hard that can help pollinators, including how to successfully establish those tricky wildflower meadows. If the weather is amenable, participants will have the opportunity to catch live native bees, try to identify them, and learn about the species that were collected.

The program fee is $10/family. To register, for more information, or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jean Federico at the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District: 207.744.3119; [email protected] (email preferred).

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District:

The mission of the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District is to provide leadership, learning and technical knowledge in the management and conservation of agriculture and natural resources by integrating and disseminating local, state and federal resources.

