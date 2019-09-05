WATERFORD — The September meeting of the Waterford Historical Society will be held

at the Wilkins House next to the Congregational Church in Waterford Flat on Thursday Sept. 12. The meeting at 7 p.m. will feature Peter Morse talking about his family’s apple orchards and how they are being revitalized. There are potluck refreshments.

For the month of September the museum will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. Hours will change in October. The museum is next to the town beach on Keoka, in the Old Town House.

