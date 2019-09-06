You know about the team’s around the region, but maybe not as much about the players wearing the uniforms you see flying around fields on Friday nights (and sometimes, Saturday afternoons).

We’ve interviewed four players from around the region that figure to be key contributors on their respective teams to see what they enjoy, how their team is looking, and everything in between.

Konnor Voisine – Lewiston RB/DT

Pregame meal, what are you eating? Is it the same every time?

Yeah, probably a Subway sandwich. Steak and cheese, green peppers.

What are you listening to pregame?

Anything that gets me in the mood.

Anything?

Anything that the guys want to play, just seeing them get fired up.

What are some changes you’ve seen under new coach Darren Hartley?

Higher expectations. He demands perfection, and we need it. When it comes to football, that’s what you need. He’s really smart about it and it shows.

How has he helped you?

I saw him in the weight room this winter and I didn’t know he was going to be the coach, but we instantly made a connection talking about football.

What are your goals individually?

Win some games, hopefully beat EL, go to the Lobster Bowl.

What are your feelings towards Edward Little after a couple heartbreakers last year?

They’re a good team, but they are our rivals. I’d love to beat them.

What are your expectations for the team?

It’s a new group, new coaches, but I think we can adjust to it pretty quickly.

Have you found a quarterback yet?

We have a few guys that are good athletes and can throw, so when the time is right we will have one.

Who is the funniest teammate you have?

Danny May, Dom Cologne — it sucks that he’s hurt. I think he’ll be back Week 6 or seven.

What are your plans after this year?

No clue.

Hobbies outside of football?

Lift weights. My life kind of revolves around football right now.

What’s your excitement level?

It’s pretty high, I am ready to hit some people.

