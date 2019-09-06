LEWISTON — The “Buhaha on the Balcony” Comedy Showcase will appear at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Pub at Baxter Brewing, 120 Mill St. Hosted by Leonard Kimble, the free show will feature Sarah Martin, joined by Dawn Hartill and Danny Jordan.

The event is part of the First Friday Comedy Show Series. There will be no cover.

