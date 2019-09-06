FARMINGTON — A Phillips man charged with selling heroin and fentanyl connected to a drug overdose last month was released from the Franklin County Detention Center on Friday evening.

Scott A. Pinkham, 50, of 180 Park St. had bail set at $3,500 cash or $20,000 worth of real estate in District Court on Friday.

He is charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in heroin and one count of unlawful trafficking in heroin and/or fentanyl. He did not enter a plea because the charges are felonies, which must be presented to a grand jury.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies also issued a summons on a charge of possession of a schedule W drug to Todd Huff, 45, of Strong and to Jared Buzzell, 35, of Wilton. If convicted, they each face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Deputies responded to an apartment on South Main Street in Strong on Aug. 30 and found Buzzell unconscious on the floor, according to Deputy Derrick Doucette’s affidavit filed with the court.

Sgt. Brad Scovil “was able to open Buzzell’s eyelids and his pupils appeared very constricted,” which indicated narcotic use, according to Doucette. He was given naloxone to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

Huff told police he and Buzzell went to a house on Park Street in Phillips to buy heroin/fentanyl for $100. Buzzell told deputies he gave Huff the money to buy the drugs, and Huff did the exchange with Pinkham in the garage.

The men went back to Huff’s residence in Strong, where Buzzell said he injected the drugs, according to the affidavit. He also told deputies that he had purchased heroin/fentanyl at Pinkham’s house three times in the past two weeks.

Deputies, state police and a drug agent executed a search warrant at Pinkham’s house Wednesday and found two pill crusher bottles with a white powdery substance suspected of being heroin/fentanyl in Pinkham’s bedroom.

Doucette interviewed Pinkham’s girlfriend, who had a separate bedroom. She denied having any knowledge of Pinkham’s drug trafficking. She gave deputies consent to search her residence at 644 Rangeley Road in Avon where Pinkham also frequents the garage, according to the affidavit. Deputies searched it and seized a white trash bag with a large quantity of brownish powder, according to Doucette.

Huff agreed to a search of his residence in Strong, where deputies found small baggies containing a brownish substance consistent with heroin/fentanyl.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. estimated Thursday that up to 20 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl were seized.

A conviction for aggravated trafficking is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for unlawful trafficking is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

