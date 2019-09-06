The following are the Rangeley Adult Education offerings for this Fall. Starting September 9th you may register for classes online at https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/. For additional information, or if you would like to join a class or offer a class please email [email protected] or call 207 670-5240. Class updates may also be found on Facebook at “Rangeley Bucket List”.

Belly Dance Unveiled: The History, Culture and Health Benefits of Middle Eastern Dance

Instructor: Liz Pimentel

Wednesday 6:00 – 7:30 pm, September 18

Location: Rangeley Public Library

Fee: Suggested donation of $10

This is a multimedia presentation that includes a slideshow, lecture, music, demonstration, and audience participation. All ages welcome.

Grow Great Garlic!

Instructor: David Fuller

Thursday 6:00 pm, September 19

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $10.00

Garlic is an easy-to-grow fall planted crop that is great for you and makes almost everything taste better. Learn all aspects of garlic culture. Participants will receive 4 bulbs of garlic to plant.

Sustainable Balsam Fir Wreath Making

Instructor: David Fuller

Thursday, 6:00pm, November 7

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $25

Learn how to identify and sustainable harvest balsam fir. Participants will make a wreath to take home. All materials supplied. Class will also cover marketing ideas for possible wreath sales.

Digital Landscape Photography

Instructor: Nick Leadley

Three Sundays: September 15, 22 & 29. Times will vary to capture early morning and late day light. No more than 2-3 hours per session.

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $75 per person for all three classes.

Come learn the basics of digital landscape photography. In these three classes topics covered will include field techniques for determining proper exposure, composition of landscape images and long exposure techniques.

A digital SLR with interchangeable lenses and a tripod are recommended along with something to write on.

The Time is Write

Instructor- Tim Straub

4 Sessions- Time and date dependent on interested participant votes!

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee $35

Writers will share their original work in workshops and one-on-one, receiving and providing input from the basics to the content and structure of multiple genres. Creative energy and access to a computer is a must.

Jelly Making

Instructor: Marley Cerminara

2-3 hour early evening weekday workshop. Exact time/date dependent on interested participant vote!

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $27

Learn how to make jelly from start to finish and leave with a jar of homemade deliciousness.

Basic Knitting

Instructor: Joanne Dunlap

4, 1 hour sessions. Exact time/date dependent on interested participant vote!

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $20 which includes needles and yarn

Learn the knitting fundamentals! Once you learn the basics you can easily be on your way to creating many fun and simple to handmade gifts by Christmas!

Felting

Instructor: Joanne Dunlap

4, 1 hour sessions. Exact time/date dependent on interested participant vote!

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $20 which includes felting needles, materials for patterns for wet felting and ‘mats’

Felting is fun and easy and with a little bit of practice you can have a soft and beautiful handmade creation ready to cherish or gift!

Non-toxic home & beauty products

Instructor: Stephanie Fox

Early evening workshop. Exact time/date dependent on interested participant vote!

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $25

This hands on workshop will offer some simple recipes and techniques to make some fun home and beauty products that each participant will be able to take home. This will be a relaxed and casual gathering for people who love to do it themselves!

The Culture Wars

Instructor: Warren Goldstein

2, 1 hour sessions in October. Dates/times to be determined.

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $20 for both sessions

“The United States is divided not only along political lines but also along religious ones. Republicans tend to be more religious while Democrats less so. Wedge issues have not only been economic but cultural, most notably abortion and gay rights. In this seminar, we will read short excerpts from leading social scientists on the Culture Wars including James Davidson Hunter, Robert Wuthnow, Wade Clark Roof and Willam McKinney, Robert Putnam and David Campbell, and Frances FitzGerald. We shall look at the roots of the American Culture Wars and how the religious right aligned itself with the Republican Party. We will discuss contentious cultural issues like abortion, gay marriage, creationism, and school prayer and how they have divided our country along political lines.”

Sew a tote bag!

Instructor: Jessica Gammon

One three hour workshop. Exact time/date dependent on interested participant vote!

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $35

Get to together and create! Learn to follow a pattern and basic sewing skills using a sewing machine. Knowing how to sew is a gift that keeps on giving- literally! This workshop is just in time for Christmas!

Introduction to Culinary Arts

Instructor: Michael Flewelling

4 Monday sessions. Exact dates to be determined.

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $100/ $25 per class

Food is fundamental to life. Not only does it feed our bodies, but it’s often the centerpiece for family gatherings and social functions. In this course, students learn about food, food safety, current food trends, and classic preparation methods. Through hands-on activities, this course helps individuals improve their cooking skills and gives them the opportunity to prepare healthy meals and explore alternative menu options. The first class will cover sanitation, kitchen safety, equipment identification, and proper use. It will also cover basic knife handling techniques, common cuts, and preview the next class. The second class will cover basic soups, stews, stocks, and sauces. The third class will cover basic cookery methods including, steaming, frying, sautè, and roasting. The final class covers simple desserts and an overview of the entire course. Throughout the course, students will get a chance to sample dishes that they prepare themselves as a group.

Fly Tying for Beginners

Instructor: Sue Damm

Tuesdays 6 – 8 PM Nov 5, Nov 12, Nov 19

Location: Rangeley Region Sport Shop

Fee: $40

This a three week introduction to tools, materials, and basic fly tying techniques. Each week we’ll learn at least one new fly. Bring your own tools if you have them, or tools will be provided to use in class.

Usable French!

Instructor: Carmen Glidden

Six one and a half hour, early evening weekday sessions to be determined based on interested participant class vote and enrollment.

Location: Downtown Rangeley (Must pre-register for details)

Fee: $55

Carmen knows three kinds of French that will help you communicate when on the go whether you are in Canada or Paris! Besides learning basic French phrases, learn what you need for traveling such as when you’re in the restaurant trying to order food or when you need to get a taxi to go to the airport. Hey, it might also help you happily cross the border to visit our friendly neighbors in Lac Megantic!

