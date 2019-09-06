WILTON — Annual Gail Saviello Memorial Tennis Tournament will start with Scrambles at Academy Hill courts, Wilton on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. All players welcome. Proceeds will benefit upkeep of the Academy Hill courts and the Wilton Public Library. Donation: $15 adults, $5 students 18 and under. Lunch and snacks provided by Tyngtown Club. Just show up to enter.

