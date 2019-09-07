LEWISTON — Scott Boucher, owner of Barresi Financial Inc., will discuss the Rotary Polio Plus program at the A-L Rotary Club breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Governor’s Restaurant.

Boucher resides in Bangor with his wife, Dena, and their daughter, Claire. He graduated cum laude at the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a degree in business management. He is the owner of Barresi Financial Inc., a financial service firm that focuses on retirement planning, personal insurance and employee benefits. Boucher works with over 200 employers throughout Maine developing employee benefit packages for their businesses.

He joined the Rotary Club of Bangor in 2006 and served as the foundation chair, club secretary and was club president during the 2012-2013 year. Following that, Boucher assumed the role of assistant governor for Area 9 for three years. He serves as District 7790 assistant governor coordinator for the Maine clubs. He also sits on the district foundation committee as the Polio Plus chair for the Maine side of District 7790. Over the past several years Boucher has also served as part of the district training team helping president-elects across Maine prepare for their club years.

Outside of Rotary, Boucher is active in the Masons and the Anah Shrine. As a former patient of the Shrine Hospitals, he grew an appreciation for the work the Shriners provide to children in need. He serves as Scooter the Clown, visiting hospitals and fundraisers to support the mission of the Shriners.

Governor’s is at 1185 Lisbon St. Cost for breakfast is $12.

