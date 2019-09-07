The city of Auburn needs a new mayor. Auburn residents need a mayor who abides by the limited authority the Auburn Charter provides the position, rather than one who usurps power from the City Council and staff.

Auburn needs a mayor who listens to the voices of residents, rather than one who ignores and demeans them. A mayor who appreciates and studies empirical data, rather than one who suppresses data that supports policies with which he doesn’t agree.

In short, the residents of Auburn should elect Stanwood “Joe” Gray as its next mayor.

I will be voting for him, and I hope others will join me.

Adam Lee, Auburn

« Previous

Next »