ORONO — True North Theatre will hold auditions for its winter 2020 production of “The Odd Couple,” written by Neil Simon and directed by Angela Bonacasa, at 1 p.m.on Sunday, Sept. 15 and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main St.

Friends Murray, Speed, Vinnie and Roy assemble for their weekly card game in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is fastidious, tense Felix Ungar, who has just been left by his own wife. When Felix takes Oscar up on his offer to move in and room together, hilarity ensues as “The Odd Couple” is born.

If you cannot attend one of these sessions and would like to schedule a time to audition for the director, please email Angela Bonacasa ([email protected]) prior to Sunday, Sept. 15.

Performance dates and times and Jan. 10-12 and 17-19 (Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.) at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the UMaine campus in Orono.

he roles of Oscar Madison and Felix Ungar have been pre-cast. Available roles include:

Murray (M, 20s-50s). A warm-hearted NYPD policeman, Murray is one of Oscar’s poker buddies. He’s earnest, if not a bit slow on the take.

Speed (M, 20s-50s). Gruff and sarcastic, Speed is one of the poker gang. Speed is often picking on Vinnie and Murray.

Roy (M, 20s-50s). Oscar’s beleaguered accountant, Roy has to wonder just what Oscar is doing playing poker if he doesn’t have any money to play with.

Vinnie (M, 20s-50s). Mild-mannered and henpecked, Vinnie is an easy target for Speed’s verbal barbs at their weekly poker game.

Gwendolyn Pigeon (F, 20s-40’s). Widow Gwendolyn and her sister, Cecily, first meet Oscar while trapped in their building’s elevator together.

Cecily Pigeon (F, 20s-40’s). A divorcée, Cecily and her sister live together upstairs and are all-too-eager to have a good time with Felix and Oscar on their double date.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

For more information, visit truenorththeatre.org, True North’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or via email [email protected]

