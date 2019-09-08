FARMINGTON — Voters will decide Tuesday whether to approve a land swap in order to build a sidewalk for the municipal parking lot behind the post office and whether to discontinue maintenance of Stinchfiled Road.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. downstairs at the Community Center. The Board of Selectmen will meet at 6:30 p.m. and resume business after the town meeting.

On June 11, Town Manager Richard Davis told selectmen William Marceau approached him about a potential land swap.

Voters will be asked to accept a 505.06-square-foot parcel from Marceau and release a 106.12-square-foot parcel to him.

Also under consideration is accepting 0.06 acres from the Farmington Village Corp. The town has a right of way through the property.

Part of the proposal was for the town to build a sidewalk along the right of way.

Public Works Director Philip Hutchins had estimated the sidewalk would cost less than $10,000. Money is available in the Sidewalk Reserve Account.

Stinchfield Road, the 750-foot loop off Route 4, north of the Fairbanks bridge, serves one residence. The new owner requested the road be discontinued. He plans to gate each end and maintain it.

The selectmen’s agenda includes considering options to repair or replace Farmington Fire and Rescue engines, determining action for recycling and selecting an interim school board representative.

