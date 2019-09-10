***NOTE: THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE DOWNSTAIRS MEETING ROOM AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER AT 6:30 P.M.***

AGENDA

FARMINGTON BOARD OF SELECTMEN

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:30 P.M.

ITEM 1: Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

ITEM 2: *To Consider Expenditures of $48,455 from the Fire Equipment Reserve Account for Repairs to Engine 2

ITEM 3: To Discuss Options for Engine 1 Repair or Replacement

ITEM 4: *To Determine a Course of Action with regard to Recycling

ITEM 5: *To Hold a Special Town Meeting pursuant to a Warrant Approved on August 27, 2019 (7:00 P.M.)

ITEM 6: To Execute a Deed from the Inhabitants of the Town of Farmington to William H. Marceau

ITEM 7: *To Determine the Process for Selecting an Interim School Director

ITEM 8: *To Approve Voting Delegate Credentials for the Maine Municipal Association’s Annual Business Meeting

ITEM 9: *To Approve the Minutes of August 27, 2019

ITEM 10: To Discuss Other Business

ITEM 11: To Hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to Discuss a Public Works Department Personnel Matter

« Previous

Next »

filed under: