***NOTE: THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE DOWNSTAIRS MEETING ROOM AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER AT 6:30 P.M.***
AGENDA
FARMINGTON BOARD OF SELECTMEN
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:30 P.M.
ITEM 1: Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
ITEM 2: *To Consider Expenditures of $48,455 from the Fire Equipment Reserve Account for Repairs to Engine 2
ITEM 3: To Discuss Options for Engine 1 Repair or Replacement
ITEM 4: *To Determine a Course of Action with regard to Recycling
ITEM 5: *To Hold a Special Town Meeting pursuant to a Warrant Approved on August 27, 2019 (7:00 P.M.)
ITEM 6: To Execute a Deed from the Inhabitants of the Town of Farmington to William H. Marceau
ITEM 7: *To Determine the Process for Selecting an Interim School Director
ITEM 8: *To Approve Voting Delegate Credentials for the Maine Municipal Association’s Annual Business Meeting
ITEM 9: *To Approve the Minutes of August 27, 2019
ITEM 10: To Discuss Other Business
ITEM 11: To Hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to Discuss a Public Works Department Personnel Matter
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Crime
Police still searching for clues in 48-year-old murder of Judith Hand
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
RSU 73 Board of Directors Agenda, Sept. 12
-
Franklin
Farmington public works director pleads guilty to assault charges
-
Nation / World
Donald Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
-
Business
Skowhegan business under fire for producing ‘Indians” mascot apparel