LEWISTON – Megan M. Antonucci, 80, died Friday August 30, 2019 at the St. Mary d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

She was born in Phoenix, April 13, 1939, the daughter of Morgan and Mary (Sargent) Lewis. Megan graduated from Chatham High School, Chatham, N.J. and attended Purdue University until her marriage to Frank Antonucci in 1960. Prior to receiving her Bachelor of Science in education and her master’s degree in education from the University of Southern Maine, she was a literacy volunteer and worked at Monmouth Head Start. She taught at Wayne Elementary School and Sabattus Elementary School. She was a member of the Winthrop’s Business Professional Women’s organization.

Megan enjoyed reading, sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her retirement she enjoyed taking courses at Senior College at UMA in Augusta and was involved in the Winthrop Cares program.

Megan was predeceased by her husband, Frank Antonucci Jr. in 2011.

She is survived by her children, Karen Guillemette and her husband, Marc of Manchester, Deborah Ouellette and her husband, Robert of Bedford, N.H., Nina Guillemette and her husband, David, of Manchester and Robert Antonucci and his wife, Iris of Wenham, Mass., grandchildren, Ethan Guillemette, Jocelyn Fiorilla, Jason Ouellette, Shawn Ouellette, Mair Guillemette, Hannah Guillemette, Stephanie Leathe, Peter Antonucci and Marissa Antonucci; great-grandchildren, Lucas Fiorilla and Emilia Fiorilla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop on Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. There will be a celebration of life held in the church’s parish hall immediately after the service and there will be a luncheon provided.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop.

Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Literacy Volunteers of America, Winthrop Cares, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

