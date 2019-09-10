BETHEL – Patricia Ann Kimball, a longtime resident of East Bethel passed away peacefully in Bethel at her daughter’s home on Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 85.

She was born Dec. 26, 1933 in Rumford to Gerald and Ruth Thurston. She grew up and attended local schools in Rumford. She married Richard Samuel Kimball, on July 29, 1950, together they enjoyed 62 wonderful years and raised eight children. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She was a homemaker, enjoyed going out to eat, and going to the Fryeburg Fair every year. She was always ready to feed anyone that came through the door. She especially loved her many cactuses and her trips to L.L. Bean.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her son, Richard Jr.; granddaughter, Melissa Sylvester; and a brother, Sonny Thurston.

Survivors include daughters, Beverly Sylvester, Debra Mills, Nancy Aschenbrener and husband David, Brenda Platt and husband Craig, Penny Savage and husband Keith, sons, Ceylon Kimball and Amos Kimball and wife Carrie; sisters, Bernice Adley and husband Ralph, Joyce Roy, and Grace Thurston, brother, John Adley and wife Kathy. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Androscoggin Home Hospice Care, especially her caregivers Andrea and Michelle.

Funeral Services will be held on October 5, at 1 p.m. at the Bethel Alliance Church. Interment will be at East Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

