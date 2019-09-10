AUBURN – David John Kraske, 88 of Hartford, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 4, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. David was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. to William H. Kraske and Clara Schroeder. He attended schools across the country, as his family moved often. David met his future wife, Marjory Joy Ahara, while living as children in Rumford in the early 1940s, but then moved to Lyons Falls, N.Y., where he graduated high school in 1948. After graduating from Western Michigan University, David returned to Rumford to work at the Oxford Paper Company. There, he and Marjory fell wonderfully in love, and were married in 1956. David and Marjory were married for 63 years, and his devotion to her, along with their loving and enduring relationship, served as a wonderful example to their children and many others.Together, David and Marjory moved to Appleton, Wis., where he attended the Institute of Paper Chemistry, graduating with a Ph.D. in 1959. David worked in the pulp and paper industry for 30 years, finally serving as a regional vice president for Boise Cascade Canada in Kenora, Ontario. He then spent five years at the University of Maine, both as a teacher and chairman of the Chemical Engineering Department. He finally retired in 1992, and spent the next 27 years working on his tree farm in Hartford. During that time, he was actively involved in various roles, serving both in the community and at the Hartford Community Church.David enjoyed many different aspects of life – woodworking and building, including renovation projects as his kids got settled in their own homes; hunting and fishing particularly while working in Kenora, Ontario; walking and working in the woods of his tree farm in Hartford, and making maple syrup as long as the sap was running. He and Marjory loved entertaining their kids and grandkids at “The Farm”, going on many adventures, completing numerous projects, and always making oatmeal raisin cookies. He was an amazing and devoted father who remained an integral part of the lives of his children and grandchildren.David is survived by his wife Marjory; and their three children, William V. Kraske (Cindy) of Omak, Wash., Patricia J. Kraske French (Larry) of Canton, N.Y., and Charles R. Kraske (Laura) of Hartford. David loved and treasured time spent with his nine grandchildren, Matthew (Marie), Rachael, Benjamin, Erik, Colin, Kelly, Bethany, Jacob (Kerseyanne), and Richard; and also many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Moser and husband, Alex of Arizona and brother, Gerhardt Kraske and wife, Barbara of Maryland, and sisters-in-law, Carol Kraske of New York and Patricia Kraske of Massachusetts.He is predeceased by brothers, Charles, James, Karl, Richard and William.Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m. at Faith Bible Chapel at 388 Bryant Road in Buckfield. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 30 Weld St. Dixfield. A kind word may be left on David’s memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Scholarship at www.mainepulpaper.org or at 5737 Jenness Hall Orono, ME 04469-5737 or to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous

Next »