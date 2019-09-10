AUBURN – Lyle Gordon LaPlante, 84, of Jay, died with family at his side on Thursday evening, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn. He was born Nov. 26, 1934 in Newport, Vt., a son of Elmer and Irene (Rushlow) LaPlante. He attended Canton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Lyle married the love of his life, Doris Ridley on Dec. 24, 1952. She predeceased him on Jan. 19, 2019. Lyle was a dedicated community servant of the Town of Jay. He was a truck driver for the Town Highway Department for 23 years and was a 52 year member of the Jay Fire Department. He will long be remembered for his community service, which also included working quietly on local community gardening projects. He had a green thumb and enjoyed sharing his time and gardening talents with others. Spending time with family was a priority and those with whom he shared times camping, playing cards and travelling now have a collection of precious memories. He truly lived his life by The Golden Rule and felt that manners and kindness were the greatest gifts that folks could give to one another. He is survived by children, Arthur “Artie” LaPlante of Leeds, Marylou Nedik and her husband, Walter of Florida, Elaine Reilly of Augusta, David LaPlante and his girlfriend, Lisa of Waterville and Gary LaPlante and his wife, Janette of Bridgton; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; a brother, Arlie LaPlante of Lewiston.Special thanks to everyone at the Hospice House in Auburn for the wonderful care given to him in his final days. Per Lyle’s request, there will be a private family visitation at the Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay. Public funeral services with firefighter honors will be held Saturday morning, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gymnasium, Jay. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. You are invited to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share a condolence and kind remembrance and to view his memorial video tribute. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Hospice House, 236 Stetson Rd., Auburn, ME 04210