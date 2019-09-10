AUBURN – Rosalie Z. Gaudette, 91, of Auburn, passed away early Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with family by her side. She was born in Chisolm on June 19, 1928 to parents, Eulalie and Alphonse Raymond. She was educated in Jay until marriage when she then became a lifelong resident of Auburn, most recently residing at the Odfellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home. On Oct. 10, 1953, Rosalie married Leo R. Gaudette and together they raised their family of nine successful children.

She was employed between Hill Mill, General Electric, and Tambrands for over 40-plus years where she developed many good friendships that she cherished. Rosalie was a devout Roman Catholic, attended St. Louis Church, enjoyed baking, crochet, ceramic crafts, and above all, family gatherings. She was a loving, devoted and hard working wife, mother, and memere who will be forever missed. She leaves her nine children, Rene Gaudette and wife, Lee of Turner, Dennis Gaudette of Lisbon, Anita Workman of New Bern, N.C., Mona Tripp and husband, Charles of Weirsdale, Fla., Paul Gaudette and wife, Lisa of Lewiston, Robert Gaudette and wife, Rebecca of Lewiston, Michelle McLellan and husband, Martin of Lewiston, Claudia Gaudette of Lewiston and John Gaudette and wife, Genie of Poway, Calif.; her 20 grandchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, Amanda, PJ, Charles, Leo, Katie, Chris, Rocky, Jason, Brittany, Patric, Terrance, Nicholas, Andrew, Abie, Matthew, Megan, Maya and Adam; her eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Bella, Aubrey, Skylar, Braden, Sophie, Greyson and Tyler. She is also survived by three siblings, Madelewine, Joseph and Louise; and predeceased by her loving husband, Leo of 57 years until his death in 2010; and siblings, Arthur, Rene, Bert, Alma and Betty.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Philips Catholic Church in Auburn. Committal services will be held on Monday September 16 at 12 p.m. at The Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. A service of the Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210. 783-8545