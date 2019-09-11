AUBURN – Annette M. Gagnon, 62, of Auburn, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

She was born in Riverside, Calif., on Oct. 16, 1956, to the late Ernest and Therese (Cloutier) Chabot. She grew up in Auburn alongside her five siblings, and was a graduate of ELHS, class of 1975.

On April 30, 1983, she married her childhood friend, Michael Gagnon, and together they started a family. An avid sports fan, Annette enjoyed playing softball with the L/A Women’s Softball League and bowling league with Mike and friends. She was a huge Patriots and Red Sox fan. They also enjoyed camping trips with the kids to New Hampshire, Echo Lake and Millinocket. They loved their trips to Jackman, and especially loved 4th of July week with the whole family. She loved being a wife and mom, but her favorite role was memere to her seven grandchildren.

She loved children, and often babysat as a young adult. When her children were young, she ran a home daycare and then worked for the Auburn School Dept. For the past 17 years, she worked as a housekeeper at Clover Manor. She loved joking and laughing with both the residents and her beloved coworkers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years; their children, Renee Lancaster and husband, Blair, Andrew Gagnon and girlfriend, Ashlie Sewell and Emily Gravel and husband, Michael; seven grandchildren, Elijah, Madison and Grace Lancaster, Sean and Gabriella Gagnon, and Isaah and Ethan Sewell; her siblings, Claire Chabot, Diane Moulton and husband, Peter, Roger Chabot and wife, Martha, Dorothy Chabot and partner, Richard Yaco and Paul Chabot and partner, Carolyn Sprague; her beloved sisters-in-law, Vicky Black and Monique Hinkley and husband, Brett; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, Normand and Adele Gagnon; and many aunts and uncles.

A special thank you from the family to the staff at CMMC Oncology, especially Dr. Erickson, for their outstanding care. We will miss her with all of our hearts.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A memorial service honoring Annette’s life will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Annette’s memory to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

