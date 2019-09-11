Supper

EAST WILTON — Harvest Supper, Saturday Sept. 28 from 5 till 6:30 p.m. at Wilson Grange – Main Street, East Wilton. Menu: ham, mashed potatoes,carrots & onions, squash,rolls, homemade pickles, apple crisp for dessert coffee & beverage, with vegetarian option available. $10 – Adults; $5 – Under 6.

Remembrance

JAY — The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 on 64 Jewell Street will be holding a small ceremony in remembrance of those who lost there lives at ground zero in the 9/11/2001 attacks.Please come join us Wednesday 9/11/19 at the VFW at 9 a.m. for lowering of the flag and a small ceremony with coffee and donuts.

LIVERMORE FALLS — A ceremony will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Union Park Livermore Falls in remembrance of those who lost their lives at ground zero in the 9/11/2001 attacks. We will remember the attack on American soil and the lives that were touched or lost.

