DEAR SUN SPOTS: We want to thank you and your readers for helping make Paris Public Library’s Purple Period of Crying Campaign, where participants crafted infant purple hats for awareness of the Shaken Baby Syndrome, a success. We collected 156 purple infant hats.

Many and sincere thanks to the good people at The Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Loaves and Fishes in Sabattus, Community Concepts in South Paris and Mrs. Bea Libby from New Gloucester for donating many knitting needles and crochet hooks, as well as to everyone who donated soft purple yarn.

Many and sincere thanks also to each and every crafter who took the time to knit or crochet the infant hats, including a group of knitters and crocheters from Jay who collectively crafted and donated a bundle of little hats for the cause.

Your column is read far and wide. These infants and their parents will reap the benefits. We’re sending heartfelt thanks for helping us make our campaign a huge success. — Billie, Paris Public Library, South Paris

ANSWER: Wow! This letter just made my day. On May 30, a request from Paris Public Library was published in Sun Spots asking for purple yarn, knitting needles and crochet hooks.

Crafters used these supplies to create purple newborn hats throughout the summer to bring attention to Shaken Baby Syndrome. The hats were given to Community Concepts and then distributed to Stephens Memorial Hospital and Rumford Hospital Maternity Wards. Now parents of newborns can choose a hat for their infant as a reminder to not shake the baby during a “purple period of crying.”

This is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when we put all our hands to the wheel. Contributing to efforts such as this in my own small way makes me very happy. Thank you for sharing the results with us, Billie.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You would not believe the response I had yesterday (September 9) after the request to get more applications for names to engrave on Veterans Memorial Park’s Monument #32 appeared in Sun Spots. It was incredible!

People called all day and many emails came in asking for applications or just asking about who is listed on the monuments and where they are listed on the stones because I let readers know I have the complete database.

Just to show you that the column is read by so many people, everyone said they called because they saw the information in Sun Spots. They also said they will clip the article and put it on their refrigerator for future reference.

Again, a big thanks for your help; it’s indispensable. Now I have renewed confidence that we might still have a monument to unveil next Memorial Day Weekend if interest continues for the project. — Norm,

Treasurer of L/A Veterans Council, Lewiston

ANSWER: All in a day’s work! The two letters above just go to show that if you need to get the word out about something, send it to Sun Spots. It’s so meaningful to me to know that your requests have a happy ending. And if you don’t get the answers you’re looking for, it’s totally okay to write again.

