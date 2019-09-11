SUMNER — Officials hope to open the new playground at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School next week.

“There are still some finishing touches to take care of,” Principal Ryan Wilkins said.

The cement needs to set and wood chips need to be spread before students use the recreational space.

Playground Committee members, volunteers and school staff spent this past weekend setting up equipment, including three swing sets, a climbing wall, a ‘tarantula’ circular monkey bar, a merry-go-round and two structures with slides for different age groups.

The equipment was purchased with about $40,000 raised by the playground committee and about $50,000 donated by Regional School Unit 10, Wilkins said.

School custodian Mike Caron offered the use of his excavator.

