NORWAY, ME — Timothy A. Churchill, President of Western Maine Health, is pleased to announce that Western Maine Pediatrics has been recognized as a 2019 Let’s Go! 5-2-1-0 Advanced Site of Distinction. A Site of Distinction is a health care practice that follows evidence-based steps to combat childhood obesity.

The practice teams have achieved recognition by: helping to connect the 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! message throughout their community by hanging a 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! poster in the waiting room and all exam rooms where pediatric patients are seen; accurately weighing and measuring patients and determining Body Mass Index (BMI), BMI percentile, and weight classification for all patients ages two years and older at well-child visits; routinely assessing patients aged two years and older with a BMI ≥85th percentile for health risk factors using obesity-specific family history, review of systems, and physical exam; and regularly engaging in respectful conversations with patients about healthy behaviors by using the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Habits Questionnaire at well-child visits.

Western Maine Pediatrics is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and families in our community. For more information on Let’s Go! programs and services or Western Maine Pediatrics, please visit: www.wmhcc.org.

