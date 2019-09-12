NORWAY — The 2019 English Hand Bell Choir, of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine, is actively recruiting new members. Previous experience is preferred. Weekly rehearsals will start in October and continue until performances in the community Christmastide Concerts on Saturday, December 14th and Sunday December 15th. No church affiliations are required. All are welcome.

For the past 17 years, the Christmastide Choir and Bell Choir, composed of church and community members, has presented an exuberant seasonal/sacred concert to a full house. The tradition continues this year. The show is a wonderful way for all ages to joyfully ring and sing in the holiday season.

If you are interested in ringing, please contact director, Elaine Emery [email protected] or the church office at 743-2290 to arrange an interview.

