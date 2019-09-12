(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (9-2)

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Brunswick at Edward Little

Bangor at Lewiston

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills

Wells at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth

Oxford Hills at Sanford

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee

Sacopee Valley at Telstar

Leavitt at Fryeburg

Madison at Lisbon

WIL KRAMLICH (9-2)

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Brunswick at Edward Little

Bangor at Lewiston

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills

Wells at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth

Oxford Hills at Sanford

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee

Sacopee Valley at Telstar

Leavitt at Fryeburg

Madison at Lisbon

NATHAN FOURNIER (7-4)

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Brunswick at Edward Little

Bangor at Lewiston

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills

Wells at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth

Oxford Hills at Sanford

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee

Sacopee Valley at Telstar

Leavitt at Fryeburg

Madison at Lisbon

ADAM ROBINSON (6-5)

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Brunswick at Edward Little

Bangor at Lewiston

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills

Wells at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth

Oxford Hills at Sanford

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee

Sacopee Valley at Telstar

Leavitt at Fryeburg

Madison at Lisbon

TONY BLASI (4-7)

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Brunswick at Edward Little

Bangor at Lewiston

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills

Wells at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth

Oxford Hills at Sanford

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee

Sacopee Valley at Telstar

Leavitt at Fryeburg

Madison at Lisbon

LEE HORTON (10-1)

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Brunswick at Edward Little

Bangor at Lewiston

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills

Wells at Poland

Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth

Oxford Hills at Sanford

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee

Sacopee Valley at Telstar

Leavitt at Fryeburg

Madison at Lisbon

