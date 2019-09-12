(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (9-2)
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Brunswick at Edward Little
Bangor at Lewiston
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills
Wells at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth
Oxford Hills at Sanford
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee
Sacopee Valley at Telstar
Leavitt at Fryeburg
Madison at Lisbon
WIL KRAMLICH (9-2)
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Brunswick at Edward Little
Bangor at Lewiston
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills
Wells at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth
Oxford Hills at Sanford
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee
Sacopee Valley at Telstar
Leavitt at Fryeburg
Madison at Lisbon
NATHAN FOURNIER (7-4)
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Brunswick at Edward Little
Bangor at Lewiston
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills
Wells at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth
Oxford Hills at Sanford
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee
Sacopee Valley at Telstar
Leavitt at Fryeburg
Madison at Lisbon
ADAM ROBINSON (6-5)
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Brunswick at Edward Little
Bangor at Lewiston
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills
Wells at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth
Oxford Hills at Sanford
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee
Sacopee Valley at Telstar
Leavitt at Fryeburg
Madison at Lisbon
TONY BLASI (4-7)
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Brunswick at Edward Little
Bangor at Lewiston
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills
Wells at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth
Oxford Hills at Sanford
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee
Sacopee Valley at Telstar
Leavitt at Fryeburg
Madison at Lisbon
LEE HORTON (10-1)
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Brunswick at Edward Little
Bangor at Lewiston
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills
Wells at Poland
Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth
Oxford Hills at Sanford
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee
Sacopee Valley at Telstar
Leavitt at Fryeburg
Madison at Lisbon
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins’ goal clear after Stanley Cup Final disappointment
-
Boston Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts reaches 50 doubles, Red Sox beat Blue Jays
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: ‘Respectfully request’ isn’t quite enough
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Trade war is a weapon against China’s spy war
-
Opinion
Anna Eshoo, Adam Schiff: Reliance on China for pharmaceutical drugs is security threat