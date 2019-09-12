PARIS — H&R Block of South Paris, a locally owned franchise, would like to congratulate the following employees:

Vikki Holmes for 30 years of service as a Master Tax Advisor, Notary and an Enrolled Agent; Rejeanne Basselet for 15 years of service as a Enrolled Agent, Notary and Specializing in Payroll/Bookkeeping; Darcy Winslow for 15 years of service as a Computer Technician and Office Assistant. We would also like to welcome Juliann Stauder to the office as a Tax Specialist and an assistant Payroll/Bookkeeping Specialist.

If you would like to stop by and congratulate them at 42 Main Street, South Paris, we are open Monday to Wednesday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, or call the office 207-743-6923. These ladies would love to hear from you.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: