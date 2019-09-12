John D. Williams will serve life in prison for the murder of a Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy last year.

The 31-year-old Madison man was sentenced Thursday in the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland for killing 61-year-old Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock in April 2018.

Justice Robert Mullen handed down the maximum sentence, saying Williams murdered Cole simply to avoid going back to prison. Mullen dismissed arguments that Williams’ drug addiction or troubled childhood made him less responsible for taking Cole’s life.

Cole was the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades, and his death began a high-profile manhunt that ended days later when Williams was found hiding in a remote cabin.

Williams admitted to firing the single shot that killed the sheriff’s deputy after Cole confronted him on a dark road. But he pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, his lawyers arguing that he was intoxicated from drug use and did not plan to kill the officer. After a trial that focused on Willaims’ state of mind at the time, a jury found him guilty of murder.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese asked the judge on Thursday to sentence Williams to life in prison. “Cpl. Cole did not do anything that would cause someone to shoot him,” she said. “He was murdered because he was in a uniform.”

Defense attorney Patrick Nickerson asked for a sentence of 40 years. He asked the judge to consider Williams’ tumultuous childhood and years of drug addiction as mitigating factors. “Mr. Williams’ life truly began to spiral out of control,” he said.

At the trial, prosecutors argued Williams intended or at least knew he would kill Cole, which is a necessary element for a murder conviction. The defense attorneys said he was too intoxicated from drug use to think on that level. The judge instructed the jury on the lesser offense of manslaughter, which requires a reckless or negligent state of mind. The possible sentence for murder is 25 years to life, while manslaughter is capped at 30 years.

Williams fled the scene of the shooting in the Cole’s department truck, stopped at a Cumberland Farms store and later abandoned the truck to flee on foot. More than 200 law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions participated in a four-day manhunt for him. Williams was caught in the woods in Fairfield on April 28, 2018.

The trial included evidence about the encounter on a dark road in Norridgewock and the search that followed. The prosecutors presented evidence they said showed Williams shot Cole at close range while the sheriff’s deputy was on the ground. The defense team disputed some of that evidence and presented photos of Williams bruised from his arrest. Experts presented different opinions about his state of mind at the time.

The jurors deliberated for less than three hours in June before they reached a guilty verdict on the murder charge.

Defense attorney Verne Paradie told reporters at the end of trial that he plans to appeal the conviction. He said he was concerned that the judge allowed the jury to watch a portion of that police interview with Williams on the day of his arrest, as well as an expert’s reenactment of the shooting during the trial.

This story will be updated.

