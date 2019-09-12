AUBURN – Lucille Marie Juliet (Belanger) O’Leary, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 3, 1927 in Rumford, “Lu” was the only daughter of Omer and Rose Anna (Levasseur) Belanger. She attended St. John’s and Stephens High School in Rumford, and married Gordon O’Leary on Nov. 18, 1946. Together they had eight children, Danny, Christine, Kathy, Mark, Sue, Jo, Moe, and David, who drove each other crazy, but loved each other fiercely and supported one another. That love and support helped them through some of the roughest moments in the day’s preceding their mother’s passing. The O’Leary children added to the rowdy clan with families of their own. This resulted in memorable holidays with everyone squeezing into Lucille’s home on Urquhart Street for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and summers on Roxbury Pond spent laughing, drinking, singing, and dancing. Never one to miss a good time, Lu was a party packed into a five-foot package. She was a constant fixture on the dance floor, and happily danced the night away at many family weddings, even after she was well into her 80s. Her small stature and jovial nature masked a tough demeanor that presented itself whenever she was faced with a challenge. After losing her husband and son, David, Lu left Rumford in 1989 and moved to Riverview, Fla. The sun and beach suited her, and she quickly made friends while indulging her love of Bingo, poker, and reading. She was known for her elaborate Halloween costumes, party planning, happily flirting with much-younger men, and always being up for an adventure. A devoted lifelong Catholic and Eucharistic minister, Lu volunteered passionately with her local church and St. Vincent DePaul weekly. A gifted artist by nature, Lu used her time to paint, travel, and explore new places. She also discovered one of the benefits to having so many children was that they took her places – they brought her on cruises, to the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, England, Canada, and the western United States. She would have preferred to live out her remaining years in Florida, but a few years ago, as she told everyone she met, “her family made her move back to Maine.” And they were glad they did, as it meant more time with Lu. She spent her final years being lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff at Clover Health Care in Auburn. Everyone who knew her, loved her, and she leaves a hole in many hearts with her passing. She will be remembered any time Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock n’ Roll” is played, and every time her family gathers together. Lu is survived by her son, Daniel of Andover and his wife, Martha, daughter, Christine Dube of Roxbury and her husband, Ron, daughter, Kathy Halacy of Auburn and her husband, Elliott, son, Mark of Fort Pierce, Fla. and his wife, Jan, daughter, Suzanne Blake of Standish and her husband, Mike, daughter, Joann Culley of Cumming, Ga. and daughter, Maureen Hassett of Brunswick and her husband, Stephen, sister-in-law, Mary Lou (O’Leary) Doyle of Dunwoody, Ga. and her best friend since childhood, Teresa Vaillancourt of Auburn. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom adored and loved her. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gordon in 1982; and youngest child, David in 1985; older brothers, Robert “Dub” Belanger in 2011 and Lionel “G-Bell” Belanger in 2015; several in-laws, and son-in-law, David Culley in 2018. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com. A funeral mass will be held for Lu at the Parish of the Holy Savior in Rumford at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, followed by internment at St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider spending more time with family and loved ones, and getting out on the dance floor whenever the opportunity arises.

