LISBON – Susan G. Gagnon, 67, of Lisbon passed away on September 9, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones following a courageous battle with lung disease.

She was born on April 14, 1952 in Lewiston, a daughter of Cecile and Garfield Brooks. She was an active member of the Auxiliary and the Pastime Club, Elks Lodge and the American Legion. Susan was a graduate of Edward Little High School.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and was always up for an adventure. She also liked shopping and trips to the casino. Her passion was her family who meant the world to her. Sue was the life of the party, and was truly unforgettable. Sue loved her friends dearly and really enjoyed their company. To know her was to love her.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert Gagnon; stepson, Ricky Drouin; and godson, Brad Woodbury.

Survivors include her partner of 40 years, Richard Drouin Sr.; daughter, Dawn Stone and husband, Howard; son, Ryan and his wife, Michelle; stepdaughters, Becky and Rhonda Drouin; grandchildren, Howie, Richie, Haylee, Alexander; and great-grandson, Jaylen; siblings, Danny, Alan and Randy Brooks and sister, Connie Woodbury and their families.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pastime Club, Lewiston. A private family burial will be held at the VA cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Aimeescause.org

