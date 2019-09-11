OTISFIELD – Marion Ruth Puglia Saucier joined her ancestors on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She passed peacefully at home with her cat beside her and her husband Roger holding her hand.

Marion and Roger married on her birthday, Sept. 18, 1988, and had a long loving marriage. Marion attended high school at Lee Academy in Lincoln and trained in Lewiston as a hairdresser. Later she worked at Market Square Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband Roger; sons Vincent Cyr and Anthony Cyr, stepsons Aaron Saucier and William Saucier; in-laws Ronald and Jean Robichaud of Georgia; a large extended family on the Whittum, Puglia and Saucier sides; and close friends, Lucy Higgins, Sally Shaw, Susan Huckaby and Vickie Rogers.

Marion is predeceased by her parents Alfred Puglia and Edith Whittum Puglia; and a son, Stephen Cyr.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Marion will be missed at the Otisfield Community Lunch – think carrot salad -, the Craft Group, and most of all by her husband Roger.

« Previous

Next »