LEWISTON – Roland St. Amand, 83, of Sabattus, passed away on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Caribou on Nov. 29, 1935, the son of the late Edmond and Irene (Belanger) St. Amand. On Dec. 26, 1953, he married Jeannette Bourgoin. He started working at a very young age and despite a limited education, he went on in life to become a successful businessman. In 1952 he began working at Shapiro Brothers Shoe Shop as an outer sole cutter and through hard work became an executive for the company from 1965 to 1973. He also owned and operated his own wood cutting operation and started up his own trucking and excavation company.His hobbies included hunting, fishing and camping. He was very active in his community and his church. He was a former president of the Parent and Teacher Club at the Sabattus Elementary School, a Sabattus volunteer fireman for 20 years, attaining the rank of captain, was chairperson of the building committee on the first building built for the Sabattus Fire Department and chair of the Sabattus Sewer and Water District. He loved his Church and was an active member of The Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. He served the knights in many capacities including a term as grand knight. One of his proudest achievements in the knights was establishing The Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund for the Lisbon Falls Council.Roland is survived by Jeannette of Sabattus; 10 children, Janice (Jim) Wright, Gail (Gordon) Bauer, Janet (Lyle) Wheeler, Donna (Kevin) Woodbury, James (Mary), Tina Grant, Sally Troiano and fiancée Dave Masselli, Lisa (Gary) St. Pierre, Brenda St. Amand and fiancée Normand Boulay, Tammy (Adam) Thatcher, daughter-in-law Cindy; 24 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Rella Frost, Maryann Michaud, Rita Taylor, Kathleen Bourgoin, Pauline King, five brothers, Joe (Jeannette), Roger, Richard (Connie), Ken (Rita), George (Julie).Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son, Roland Jr.; a brother, Paul; and son-in-law, Danzel Grant. Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of The Rosary Church in Sabattus followed by committal prayers at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus.A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210. 783-8545 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roland’s memory toK of C Council 13181 Scholarship Fund.