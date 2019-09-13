ORLANDO, Fla. – Russell Jon Camire, 53, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home in Florida. Born on Jan. 19, 1966, Russ grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn schools. At the age of 15, he continued his education at CMVTI and Mid-State College.

Russ loved living in Florida, where he spent most of his adult life. During his visits to Maine, he enjoyed spending time with family and always found the time to visit friends in the Livermore area. Russ also enjoyed fast cars, big stereo systems, and attending live concerts. At age 11, he discovered what would be his lifelong passion – computers. In 1977, his mom bought the first mass-produced home computer and he never looked back. As a teenager he worked for Radio Shack as a computer support specialist. He found his career in Florida as a computer programmer and web designer where he worked for several corporations, including Disney.

He was predeceased by his mother Lois (Arsenault) Camire.

He is survived by his wife, Katia de Francisco and her son, João de Fransisco Moura of Orlando, Fla.; as well as his father, Richard “Toots” Camire, stepmother, Jackie Camire; brothers, Rick and wife, Nicole, Randy and wife, Linda; nephews, Mike, Kevin, Christopher and family; niece, Diana Martinez and family; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

An informal service will be held privately at a later date.