FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has announced the establishment of a new fund called The Very Basics Fund. The funding was established to help reduce food insecurity, keep people warm and provide shelter to those who need it in the community.

Availability of funding for each area is dependent upon money raised throughout the year designated to those causes. United Way currently has funding designated for food insecurity and for keeping families warm.

As a result of that current funding, United Way is accepting applications from organizations for programs that keep people warm and reduce food insecurity. Applications are available online at

https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund. Applications for food insecurity will be accepted up for to $5,000 and applications for funding to keep people warm will be accepted up to $1,000.

Applications are due Tuesday, Oct. 1. Depending upon availability of funds, another funding cycle will begin in April 2020.

For more information about the United Way and upcoming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

