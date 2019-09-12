Bangor (1-0) at Lewiston (o-1)

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rams dominated final three quarters of opener with rival Brewer, winning 42-21, for their first win since Week 2 of last season.

Brunswick (1-0) at Edward Little (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

First meeting in seven years between the old Pine Tree Conference rivals. Let’s not do that again.

Oxford Hills (1-0) at Sanford (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Spartans made Thornton Academy squirm last week, but they already had the Vikings’ attention thanks to last year’s punishing 20-6 over Oxford Hills.

Mt. Blue (0-1) at Messalonskee (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cougars would love to spoil Eagles’ debut on their new turf field.

Wells (1-0) at Poland (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Knights know what they’re up against with the Warriors, which should make cleaning up the penalties and defensive mistakes from last week’s loss to Spruce Mountain more urgent.

Leavitt (1-0) at Fryeburg Academy (1-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Fryeburg graduated too many standouts to call this a rematch of last year’s C South championship, but the Raiders showed against Lisbon their defense is still stout.

Oak Hill (0-1) at Mountain Valley (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Anyone else just have a case of deja vu?

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (0-1) at Camden Hills (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Windjammers petitioned one class down to Class D this year, making them playoff ineligible. That’s not necessarily a good thing for the Class D opponents on their schedule

Gray-New Gloucester (0-1) at Ellsworth (0-1)

Friday, 6 p.m.

If they’re going to make schools that are two-and-a-half hours apart play each other during the regular season, the least the schedule-makers could do is make it during peak foliage season.

Sacopee Valley (0-1) at Telstar (0-1)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Rebels’ last non-forfeit win came in 2013 against the Hawks.

Madison (0-1) at Lisbon (0-1)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Big game for two teams unfamiliar with having to dig out of an 0-2 hole.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Telstar Rebels, Winthrop Ramblers, winthrop/monmouth ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles