Bangor (1-0) at Lewiston (o-1)

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rams dominated final three quarters of opener with rival Brewer, winning 42-21, for their first win since Week 2 of last season.

Brunswick (1-0) at Edward Little (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

First meeting in seven years between the old Pine Tree Conference rivals. Let’s not do that again.

Oxford Hills (1-0) at Sanford (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Spartans made Thornton Academy squirm last week, but they already had the Vikings’ attention thanks to last year’s punishing 20-6 over Oxford Hills.

Mt. Blue (0-1) at Messalonskee (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cougars would love to spoil Eagles’ debut on their new turf field.

Wells (1-0) at Poland (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Knights know what they’re up against with the Warriors, which should make cleaning up the penalties and defensive mistakes from last week’s loss to Spruce Mountain more urgent.

Leavitt (1-0) at Fryeburg Academy (1-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Fryeburg graduated too many standouts to call this a rematch of last year’s C South championship, but the Raiders showed against Lisbon their defense is still stout.

Oak Hill (0-1) at Mountain Valley (0-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Anyone else just have a case of deja vu?

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (0-1) at Camden Hills (1-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Windjammers petitioned one class down to Class D this year, making them playoff ineligible. That’s not necessarily a good thing for the Class D opponents on their schedule

Gray-New Gloucester (0-1) at Ellsworth (0-1)

Friday, 6 p.m.

If they’re going to make schools that are two-and-a-half hours apart play each other during the regular season, the least the schedule-makers could do is make it during peak foliage season.

Sacopee Valley (0-1) at Telstar (0-1)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Rebels’ last non-forfeit win came in 2013 against the Hawks.

Madison (0-1) at Lisbon (0-1)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Big game for two teams unfamiliar with having to dig out of an 0-2 hole.

